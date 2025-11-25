The now unranked Illinois Fighting Illini will hold Senior Night on Sat. Nov. 29, when they take on Northwestern in the Land of Lincoln Hat trophy clash. The 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff will mark the first November night game in Memorial Stadium history. It will be very cold, and it could be wet too (rain/snow/wintry mix), so prepare and dress accordingly, if you’re going to the game.

When the Fighting Illini (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) take on Northwestern (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) for the 119th meeting bowl implications are on the line.

A win or loss here could make the difference between the Pinstripe Bowl and the Music City Bowl for Bret Bielema’s squad.

will have to gain bowl eligibility in the final game, at home versus Northwestern for the Land of Lincoln trophy

(For the Northwestern bowl game projections go here)

ESPN: One guy has them in the Reliaquest versus Kentucky, the other one has them in the Pinstripe vs Pitt

USA Today: Music City vs Mizzou

College Football News: Las Vegas Bowl vs Utah

CBS Sports: Reliaquest vs Vanderbilt

Athlon Sports: Pinstripe vs Wake Forest

