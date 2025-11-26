Illini vs Northwestern: LOL HAT Trophy Game Preview, Prediction

It’s the LOL Bowl, the Land of Lincoln trophy or LOL trophy game. Or you could call it “the hat,” the Lincoln hat, or LOL HAT game. What ever you want to call it, it’s the Illinois Fighting Illini versus the Northwestern Wildcats, and it will be under the lights on Saturday night. the first November night game in Gies Memorial Stadium history.

Doing something different for the Land of Lincoln Trophy Game Preview this year- it’s actually a video segment, and part of a guest spot I did while appearing on the Locked on Illini podcast.

Obvioulsy, the episode is embedded above here.

Special thanks to Sunny Verna for having me on. Meanwhile all the requisite FYIs for the LOL Bowl are listed out below.

Land of Lincoln Hat Trophy Game FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday, November 29, 6:30 pm CT | Gies Memorial Stadium | Champaign, Illinois

Last meeting: Illini won 38-28, at Wrigley Field, last season.

Bowl Game Projections: Northwestern Illinois

FOX (Connor Onion, Mark Helfrich)

WGN 720 AM (Dave Eanet, Ted Albrecht, Jake Saunders) SiriusXM (372)

Fun Fact: In 2001, Illinois made a risky move (which obviously backfired) to move this game to Thanksgiving itself, and attendance was dreadful (despite the weather being great that day). The few who did show up got to see Illinois clinch a Big Ten title.

And that was the second time they clinched a Big Ten title on Thanksgiving, the other being in 1963.

Spread: Illinois -6.5, over/under 46.5

Series History: 119th meeting, the Illini lead 58-55-5 all-time, so it’s a very evenly matched series

Illini (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten)

Northwestern (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten)

Prediction: Illini 28, Northwestern 21

