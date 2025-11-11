Here it is- the first game of what is essentially a three game season for the Northwestern Wildcats. They will host the #18 Michigan Wolverines at Wrigley Field on Saturday, and at 5-4, a win here makes them bowl eligible. The latest NU bowl projections have them going to most likely to the Rate Bowl in Phoenix, although some project the Pinstripe Bowl in the Bronx.

An L here means just two more chances for that critical W, versus Minnesota at the Friendly Confines next week, and then at Illinois on Thanksgiving weekend.

#18 Michigan Wolverines vs. Northwestern Wildcats

SATURDAY, November 15, 11 am CT

Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

TV: FOX (Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft) the “Big Noon Kickoff” game

Radio; WGN 720 AM (Dave Eanet, Ted Albrecht, Jake Saunders)

Unfriendly Confines In the modern era, Northwestern Wildcats football has done nothing but Fly the L at 1060 W. Addison: 2010- Illinois, 2021- Purdue, 2023- Iowa, 2024- Ohio State, Illinois. “The truth is, we’ve been pretty good at home this year,” Northwestern head coach David Braun said yesterday. “And we’re playing at home. We say we’re Chicago’s Big Ten team, we’re playing in Chicago.” Braun also said he’s “not sure” if the Wrigley Field home games will continue after Northwestern moves into the New Ryan Field next season.

Michigan Wolverines Preview

NU is lucking out here by not having to face Justice Haynes. One of the nation’s best backs, it appears that surgery to repair a foot injury has ended his season, and with it perhaps, maybe his college career?

The focal point of the Michigan Wolverines offense has done more than enough to warrant a round two selection in the next NFL Draft, and he has a bright future ahead of him: off-the-field and on it.

Haynes has a partial ownership stake in Loom, a New Jersey-based juice company with a vegan, gluten-free formula.

In the world of name, image and likeness (NIL), Haynes is one of the first college athletes to strike a deal where he gained equity in the brand.

To paraphrase Jay-Z, he’s not a business man, he’s a business; man! It’s a whole brave new world with NIL these days, as former NBA and Illinois basketball star Deron Williams pointed out.

“Some of these guys are making more money than I probably did in my (NBA) rookie season,” the 41-year-old businessman said in an interview RG.org. “So it’s a different ball game.”

With Haynes out, Jordan Marshall is now the feature back, and he’s elite in his own right.

Sherrone Moore keeps doing things that make me not want to take him seriously. In 2023 it was the sobbing about Jim Harbaugh as if he was deceased; even though he was only suspended.

This year, it’s the blue collar jacket nonsense, because you know, after, the Michigan Wolverines played in a manner that reflects Detroit and Detroit sports fans: hard-nosed, gritty, tough.

Like their fanbase, they come to work with a hard hat lunch-pail mentality.

Before his downfall, another Micave an epic speech at the 2021 Big Ten Media Days that pretty much hit every single one of these “blue collar” buzzwords.

Northwestern Wildcats Preview

Caleb Komolafe, who had 17 carries for 118 yards, and 5 receptions for 40 yards in the loss at USC, has developed into the focal point of the Wildcats offense now.

Like Braun said at his weekly presser yesterday, he’s developed into a Big Ten everydown back. Between Komolafe and Griffin Wilde, the Cats have couple of good pieces to work with on offense, and thus, quarterback Preston Stone needs to be better.

His season has been up-and-down, more or less.

Getting back that very controversial, perhaps illegal fake punt that USC executed last Friday night, game analyst Robert Griffin III, always very colorful with his commentary, described the USC punter’s pass in a “unique” way.

USC executes the fake punt pass to perfection pic.twitter.com/oqrvHYTPky — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) November 8, 2025

That’s right, Griffin referred to the pass as a “dime piece,” and well, some of you know what that phrase actually means! LOLOLOLOL.

Braun discussed what goes into defending Michigan QB Bryce Underwood, who entered the season as the nation’s top overall receuit.

“What a great challenge for us,” Braun said.

“:We’ve got to find a way to get him out of rhythm, get him uncomfortable, and do our best to really force him to — he can throw from the pocket, he can do it all, but ultimately if he’s able to get out of the pocket and extend plays, that’s where he really becomes a scary threat because he can take off with his feet, he can find an open wide receiver downfield.

“We’re going to have to do a great job of understanding how we work together to keep him in the pocket. … Not only can he take off, not only has he got great change of direction, acceleration, and and top-end speed, but really difficult to bring him down with one person.

Prediction: Northwestern 22, #18 Michigan Wolverines 21

Yes, I am calling the 12 point upset here

