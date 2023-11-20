Northwestern Football Bowl Game Projections (Updated 11-20-23)

Your 2023 Northwestern football team are bowl eligible! With a game to play yet! The same Cats that everyone picked to go 2-10 this season, coming off a 1-11 disaster last year, are now 6-5 on the season, 4-4 in the league and have the possibility of clinching a winning season on Saturday if they win at Illinois.

Yes, the Big Ten West could very well be the weakest and weirdest division in the history of power five conference football, but hey finishing second in your division is still nothing to sneeze at.

My WGN News Now Segment Previewing Both Northwestern and Illinois (see above)

(Illini bowl projections: go here)

Hey, congrats to David Braun for getting the interim tag removed (more on that here), as it was very well deserved. Braun is a coach of the year nominee.

2023 Northwestern Football Bowl Game Projections

ESPN

(Schlabach) Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Kansas, Chase Field (Phoenix), Tues. Dec, 26, 9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

24/7 Sports

College Football Network: Las Vegas Bowl vs Utah

But enough with all that, let’s get to the REALLY EXCITING potential bowl destination:

Oh, I could be there, I’d be free there

Standing on my own two feet

I’d invent new motors, design new rotors

I’d be in the drivers seat

(h/t Disney, “The Happiest Millionaire” and the song “Land of Golden Chariots”)

I’d make all my dreams realities

Oh, I’d be on my way

In Detroit! Detroit!

Detroit! Detroit!

In Detroit!

CBS

Quick Lane Bowl vs. Northern Illinois, Ford Field (Detroit), Tues. Dec, 26, 1pm, ESPN and the ESPN App

Sporting News

Quick Lane Bowl vs. Miami of Ohio

Athlon Sports: vs Eastern Michigan

When you think about it, having won six games is already pretty much a miracle achieved by David Braun, all things considered. Winning even three games this year was considered very optimistic, back in the summer, given all the context of everything.

