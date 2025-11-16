David Braun Strongly Rants Against Idea of Moral Victories

Heading into the final seconds of today’s clash with #18 Michigan, Northwestern held a 22-21 lead. However, Dominic Zvada kicked a 31-yard field goal as time expired, and the ‘Cats fell 24-22. When Northwestern head coach David Braun met the media afterward, he was fired up.

And I do mean FIRED UP!

Dvaid Braun made it absolutely clear- the expectations for this team are not to keep it close, or cover the spread, or make it respectable. His Northwestern Wildcats are here to win Big Ten football games.

“I’m proud of this team,” Braun said.

“I love working with this team. We are hungry, but we’re really disappointed. I want to be really clear.

“Whether it’s our football team, fanbase, media, both local and national, officials- none of us want to hear ‘hey, great good effort guys, you gave michigan a run for their money.’ We came here to win a football game.”

“That was our expectation. I’m going to get right back to work.”

This media member, writing this right now, expected them to win.

See below:

Braun continued:

“Don’t mistake our program’s politeness, my politeness, for weakness….All of us are competitors. One of the biggest restrictions of performance is a fear of failure. I need to be at my best and staying in the moment.

“We won’t operate in a position of fear…This isn’t the good old cats that are going to try their best.

“The expectation is to win a Big Ten Championship.”

“A love and appreciation for the young men of this program, our fanbase. As much as I appreciate that people might say good effort, we came here to win a football game. This isn’t just the good ol’ ‘Cats that will give their best.”

This would have been the David Braun era signature win, had they closed the deal. So far, we just don’t have that yet, unless you believe the 2023 Las Vegas Bowl, where they beat unranked Utah 14-7, counts.

That was an 8-5 team, that went 5-4 in the league, but they didn’t beat a ranked team.

That could still happen this season, but we’ll have to wait and see. The Wildcats are also still one win shy of that elusive sixth W, which would clinch a bowl berth.

The third year Northwestern head man later added: “I know there are big boys in this conference, but bring ’em on.”

Make no mistake about it- David Braun will not accept any “moral victories.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

