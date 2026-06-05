The Professional Footballers’ Association men’s Player of the year award short list was released earlier today, and it consists of six names. Arsenal have a trio of players on it in goalkeeper David Raya, holding midfielder Declan Rice and central defender Gabriel Magalhaes. As Premier League champions, it is not surprising to see the Gunners comprising literally half the list.

Second place Manchester City has a pair of footballers on the list, in striker Erling Haaland and attacking midfielder/winger Rayan Cherki.

The list is rounded out by the likely front-runner, Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

It’s not a stretch to say that Fernandes put in the best individual season by a United player since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. Bruno has already won the Footballer Writers’ Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year award and the Premier League Player of the Season awards, so he’s the likely front-runner.

And all six of the finalists on the short list play for teams that finished in the top three. While the award is Bruno’s to lose, if someone else does claim it, most likely will be an Arsenal player. Gabriel is known for being one of the best central defenders in the game. And his partnership with William Saliba makes them arguably the best central defender pairing in world football.

As for Raya, he’s one of the most elite shot-stoppers in the beautiful game. Raya ranks among the best goalkeepers in all of world football.

Regarding Rice, well, he’s the true “midfield maestro” in the purest sense. Look no further than the overall fortunes of his former club (West Ham United) and his current club, to assess just how much impact he has.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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