Illini Football: Very Early 2025 Season Preview

With 18 of 22 starters returning, Illini football should be special in 2025. Winning ten games, including the Citrus Bowl, has put the program back up at a level relevance that hasn’t been seen since 2001. And perhaps most importantly, the Illini have done it by finding and maintaining an identity.

Defensive Coordinator Aaron Henry has perfectly articulated the Illini identity.

“For us as coaches, we’re just trying to find guys that fit our system, that fit how we do things, and then from there, because we know we can develop players,” Henry said in an interview with RG. “A lot of the young men that we’ve went after, they are experienced and they fit what we do and how we do it.

“I know oftentimes people can watch film and say, well, that kid wasn’t a good player, but he played 600 snaps.

Well, they obviously thought he was a pretty good player if he played a bunch of snaps for them.

“He probably could be utilized different in their system and scheme.”

Henry had some rough moments in 2023, his first year in the DC job, but found his way this past season. Another Illini who performed much better in 2024, versus 2023, was quarterback Luke Altmyer.

He’s back to lead this Illini football team once again next season.

“They were doubts because we’re Illinois and we ain’t done it a whole lot,” Altmyer said after the Citrus Bowl win. “But you put one foot in front of the other and go get it, we got a lot of guys returning and a great leader in Coach B (Bret Bielema), there’s no doubt in my mind he’s the best in the business and I’m so glad he’s my coach.”

So with that in mind, let’s get to the very early 2025 Illini football season preview.

Illini Football Offense

QB

We already covered Altmyer, who will be looking to make the most of his final college season. This Illini football team is in good hands. Also, there is a new backup, with Donovan Leary transferring out and Ethan Hampton coming in from NIU.

OL

With J.C. Davis coming back to exercise his final season of eligibility, the whole band is getting back together now. Davis could develop into a mid-round NFL Draft pick; center Josh Kreutz could as well.

This group got better as the season went along, looking pretty good against a very fearsome South Carolina front. Which is good because they had some shaky games in September and October.

WR/TE

Yes, Pat Bryant and Zakhari Franklin will obviously be missed, you now have Hank Beatty ready to step in and become the new WR1.

RB

Citrus Bowl MVP Josh McCary has graduated, but Aidan Laughery has filled in just fine.

Ca’Lil Valentine could have an increased role this upcoming season, while questions surround the overall outlook for long-term injury absentee Kaden Feagin.

Illini Football Defense

DL

Here is the biggest question mark on the team, as we’re going to see a ton of turnover in this position group. All three Citrus Bowl starters were seniors. Alex Bray will have to step up and be a leader on the defensive line.

LB

Dylan Rosiek and Gabe Jacas will likely make preseason All-Big Ten teams this summer. They’ll be leaders of what should be a stout defense. Expect some reshuffling around them, as Seth Coleman will obviously be missed.

DB

No doubt the biggest strength of this Illini football team. The fab four, led by Xavier Scott and Matthew Bailey, returns in tact. X is going to be preseason first team All-Big Ten. Miles Scott should develop into a star in his own right while Torrie Cox will find his way into having a larger role this upcoming season.

And what about the big name transfer from Texas, Terrance Brooks? Will he have a role of actual significance this year?

Illini Football Special Teams

Both the kicker and punter return while Beatty will get another chance at breaking the school’s single season punt return record. He fell just short this season.

He knows the future of Illini football is bright.

“We haven’t had a ton of success here in the past, and our team has found ways to win games and turn our culture around to make it a winning culture,” Beatty said in an exclusive with The Sports Bank.

“And hopefully they’ll put some respect on our name. Hopefully we can just get to work and keep building on the success that we’ve had this season.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

