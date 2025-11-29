Lane Kiffin Calls Ole Miss Reporter ‘bush league,’ Rightfully So

Think and feel as you may about Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, but he’s in the right on this one. Kiffin has certainly done a lot lately to open himself up to professional criticism, but he absolutely deserved to call this reporter out. And honestly, this guy should not be a reporter anymore.

Lane Kiffin: “When you call someone a ‘ho,’ that’s a different level of stuff.” Ben Garrett: “It’s not calling you a ‘ho.’ It’s about commitment.”pic.twitter.com/5z8esnNbdj https://t.co/qLN8yuzpvH — Charles T (@ChuckyT3) November 29, 2025

If I am the University of Mississippi, I am not credentialing this guy for anymore games, practices, press conferences or anything.

Using the word “ho” in a professional setting…that is what a deeply unserious person does.

Analogizing the person that you cover everyday to the activity of a “ho,” is way beyond the pale of acceptable behavior.

Good for Kiffin to not put up with this nonsense, and then confront his antagonist directly.

Of course when he says he doesn’t know who Ben Garrett is, it’s obviously not true.

He knows exactly who he is. It is obviously very hard to root for Lane Kiffin right now, as his decision just keeps dragging on longer and longer and longer, but in this case, 100% with him.

Also, it is absolutely hilarious that Comedian Daniel Tosh is his doppelganger.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

Related Posts via Categories