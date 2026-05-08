Congratulations to Aston Villa FC, as they have now clinched a berth in the Europa League Final. In throttling Nottingham Forest 4-0 in the UEL Semi-Final second leg, they claimed the tie 4-1. Which now means they’ll take on Freiburg in 12 days time, with the trophy on the line. Villa has two routes back into the Champions League now- beating Freiburg in the UEL finale or finishing in the top five. They’re in perfect position to do both, as they have a pretty fit squad. However, midfielder Amadou Onana missed out again on Thursday night, as he’s still dealing with a calf injury.

Aston Villa at Burnley FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun May 10, 2pm, Turf Moor, Burnley, UK

Premier League Standing, Form: Aston Villa 5th 58pts WDWLL Burnley 19th 20pts LLLLL

Google Result Probability: Aston Villa win 60% Draw 22% Burnley win 18%

Team News for Both Sides

Onana now faces a race against the calendar to feature again before the season ends. The same is true for Alysson.

Shifting gears to already relegated Burnley, Axel Tuanzebe and Connor Roberts, both recovering from Achilles injuries, could be in contention to make the matchday squad here.

If they do return however, they would most likely only play a few minutes off the bench.

Josh Cullen is, of course, long ruled out for the rest of the season.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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