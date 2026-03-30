Without a doubt, the Tennessee Volunteers have two of the best traditions in all of college sports in the playing of “Rocky Top” and their mascot, a Bluetick Coonhound named Smokey. “Rocky Top,” first recorded by the Osborne Brothers, was released on Christmas Day in 1967. In 1982 it became one of the state of Tennessee’s official songs. Written by Felice and Boudleaux Bryant, it is played numerous times by the Tennessee marching band during every Vols sporting event, with fans always singing along spiritedly.

And in order to sing it properly, you obviously must include the “WOO!”.

As for Smokey (named after the local mountain range, obviously), he’s been the team’s mascot since 1953, when the Rev. Bill Brooks brought his pet hounddog to a football game versus Mississippi State

Smokey XI retired last football season, with Smokey XII set to make his debut in the upcoming spring intrasquad scrimmage. (Remember kids, there is no such thing as a “spring game,” it’s only a practice.)

The school announced this on Thursday:

The University of Tennessee has announced Smokey XII 🍊 Tennessee announced that Smokey XII, whose off-stage name is Neyland, will make his debut in the Orange & White game this April. Smokey, a two-year-old Bluetick Coonhound, is currently being fostered by an employee of… pic.twitter.com/ckJYJlvcc6 — FOX Sports Knoxville (@FOXSportsKnox) March 26, 2026

And as one storied tradition continues, a new one emerges. Perhaps you’ve been at a Vols game, observed the Vols faithful singing Rocky Top and noticed a plush Smokey toy being held aloft above the crowd? That toy belongs to Vols season ticket holder Kayla Estep, and she’s created both a Tik Tok and an Instagram for her plush pet: SmokeyDawg98

“I found him at a UT football game in the fall,” Estep said to The Sports Bank during the Vols’ loss to Michigan in the Elite 8.

“It was Tennessee versus Arkansas at home, and he was in the little pop-up shop. And I was like, ‘he’s so cute’ because he has the actual checkerboard, yes, the legit Smokey dog. So I bought him, and my husband, of course, was like, Oh my gosh, did you need that?

“And it just kind of became a thing. I took him to the games because we won that football game, and it was a close game, and everybody was like, you’ve got to bring him back.”

SmokeyDawg98 is now a regular at Volunteers football and basketball games, with his following growing by the week. Estep and her husband even brought him to a Chicago Cubs game this past weekend.

Maybe the best video that I got of the Vols band playing Rocky Top this past weekend pic.twitter.com/dMXXfM1oYd — Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) March 30, 2026

Estep, who wore matching Smokey earrings to cheer on her Vols from the 100 level of the United Center on Sunday, explained the manner in which hold SmokeyDawg up during Rocky Top.

“He’s kind of an awkward thing to hold,” Estep articulated. “So I hold him by his back legs, so that you can see him better.”

She hopes to someday get a photo of her toy with either or both of the actual Smokey mascots. In addition to the actual hound, Tennessee has a costumed mascot Smokey as well.

“The actual smokey dog is something I have always loved,” Estep continued. “I love Smokey X, Smokey X, best Smokey ever. He’s so adorable. He’s so cute.

“He just turned 14, I remember when he retired, my husband took a video of me like pretend crying because I was so sad.”

According to Estep, her toy always has to go through venue and airlines security in his own separate box, with one security agent actually believing it was a real, live dog.

They asked her if SmokeyDawg98 was her emotional support animal. During March Madness, every fan needs an ESA.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG, Ratings and SportsBoom. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

Related Posts via Categories