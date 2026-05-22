Fulham FC hosts Newcastle United on Sunday in a match that really doesn’t mean much of anything for either side. Both Fulham and Newcastle are nowhere near qualifying for any UEFA competition, but at the same time, they’ve never been in any real danger of getting relegated either. During the past week, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe announced that Fabian Schar (ankle injury) is ruled out for the rest of the season, which at this point, is only one game. Happy Championship Sunday weekend everyone! Meanwhile Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali is 50/50 for this one, due to a thigh injury.

Championship Sunday FYIs

Newcastle United at Fulham FC

Kickoff: Sunday May 24, 4pm BST, Craven Cottage, London, UK

Newcastle United Team News

“Sandro, potentially, will be available,” Howe said earlier today. “We will have a look at him again today. We don’t think it is anything too serious.”

Also, five days ago we saw Howe provide an update on another Newcastle player with a thigh injury, and his outlook was the polar opposite:

“Joelinton picked up a minor feeling in training during the week right at the end, and we were aware he was not going to make this game or the next game, so that will be a season over.”

Elsewhere Lewis Miley, Emil Krafth and Tino Livramento have all been long ruled out for the season.

Shifting gears to Fulham, Ryan Sessegnon is 50/50 for this glorified friendly of a match while Jonah Kusi-Asare ir ruled out and Joachim Andersen is suspended.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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