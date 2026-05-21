West Ham United have been blessed with the good fortune of a very healthy squad for nearly the entire season. It’s too bad they weren’t able to capitalize on it. The Hammers head into Championship Sunday with only one team news item of note, Adama Traore, who is 50/50 with a thigh muscle injury. The only other absentee will be Lukasz Fabianski, who has long been ruled out for the season with a lower back injury. Despite having great availability and potential team selection, the Irons are still in the relegation fire.

West Ham are in a must win at home to Leeds United on Sunday. Not only do they need to win, but they also need Tottenham to lose at home to Everton.

Relegation Scrap Standings

Tottenham Hotspur: 17th, 38 pts, -10 goal differential (tie-breaker 1) 47 goals scored (tie-breaker 2)

West Ham United: 18th, 36 pts, -22 goal differential (tie-breaker 1) 43 goals scored (tie-breaker 2)

No other scenario will save them…except a Tottenham-Everton draw and the Hammers winning by 12 goals or more…so good luck with that.

Championship Sunday FYIs

West Ham United at Leeds United FYIs

Kickoff: Sun May 24, 4pm, Elland Road, Leeds, UK

Leeds United Team News

Leeds, on the other hand, are in that table DMZ; the “No Man’s Lands” if you will. They secured safety, so no drop zone worries for them, but they’re also way outside the mix for grabbing a European competition berth. So with this match, who will play and who will sit?

Well, anyone who is borderline will most likely be rested here, given that playing spoiler is their only real motivation here. Brenden Aaronson (hey USMNT! we covered the USA’s World Cup prospects at this link), Jayden Bogle, Facundo Buonanotte and Gabriel Gudmundsson are all touch-and-go for this one, with thigh injuries.

Noah Okafor is in the same boat, but his injury issue is with his foot. Other than that, Leeds have no new injury issues at this time.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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