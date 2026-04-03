For West Ham United, the name of the game this season is obviously survival, and staying up in the Premier League, by any means nesccessary. However, if they can also get a trophy for 2025-26, it would be very special too. And a deep FA Cup run, at the very least, would be kind of nice too. Up next for the Irons is a very favorable draw, against Leeds United, in the quarterfinals. And they only have three injury concerns to contend with here: Crysencio Summerville, Jean-Clair Todibo and Lukasz Fabianski. So you have to like their chances of moving on to the semifinals, given how their squad is pretty fit.

FA Cup Quarterfinals FYIs

Leeds United at West Ham United

Kickoff: Sun. April 5, 4:30pm, London Stadium

West Ham United Injury List: go here

How They Got Here:

West Ham: 2-2 Brentford (5-3 on PK), Burton 1-0, QPR 2-1

Leeds: 3-0 Norwich City, Birmingham 1-1 (4-2 on PK), Derby County 3-1

West Ham Team News

On Summerville and his calf injury, Hammers boss Nuno Espirito Santo said the following, earlier today: “Trying, all of us trying to get him [back] as soon as possible, assessing day by day, to see how he improves. We have one day to go, and then we will take decisions.”

So he faces a late fitness test here, as does Todibo, who also has a calf injury. His problem is just a strain, so chances are he could make the matchday squad. Fabianski obviously will not, as he remains sidelined as a longer-term absentee.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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