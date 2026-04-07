The Premier League competition is finally back, ladies and gentlemen! After a rather unorthodox scheduling situation around the March international break, it will be 19 days without a Premier League game. That is extremely unexpected, given this era of high fixture congestion. West Ham United will host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday, and that will make the first game since March 22nd. In between that time we will have seen competition commence/or will commence in the EFL Cup, FA Cup, UCL, UEL and UECL. And West Ham could see three players come off the injured list for this match, in Konstantinos Mavropanos, Jean-Clair Todibo and Crysencio Summerville.

West Ham United vs Wolves FYIs

Kickoff: 8pm, Friday April 10, London Stadium, UK

PL Position: West Ham 18th, 29 pts Wolves 20th, 17 pts

Form Guide: West Ham LWDWW Wolves DLWWD

Google Result Probability: West Ham 53% Wolves 22% Draw 25%

West Ham Team News

Let’s start with Summerville and his lower leg injury. Nuno Espirito Santo said the following on Friday: “Trying, all of us trying to get him [back] as soon as possible, assessing day by day, to see how he improves. We have one day to go, and then we will take decisions.”

We can put him in the “needs to pass a late fitness test in order to feature” category. The same goes for Mavropanos (who is a battling a knock) and Todibo (who is dealing with a calf strain). Otherwise, we have no new updates from the FA Cup elimination on the weekend.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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