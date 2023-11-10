West Ham United hosts Nottingham Forest in a Premier League fixture that is about as Mid-Table Cup as one can expect. The Hammers get back to winning ways on the continent this week, besting Greek side Olympiacos 1-0 in the UEFA Europa League.

They have really been struggling in the league though, as of late. As for the Tricky Trees, they’ll enter with some positive momentum as well.

West Ham United vs Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Nov 12, 2023, at 2pm, London Stadium

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Preview Content: Team News for Both Sides West Ham Starting XI Prediction

PL Standing: Nottingham Forest 13th, 13 pts West Ham 12th, 14 pts

They just beat Aston Villa, a side that was flying high entering that clash, enjoying European football this year, and off to a really solid start in the league. Given that Forest entered that fixture on a winless run, it was a rather shocking result. The Irons are substantially backed to win here, so if Forest upsets them here, well, then we’d be talking about back to back surprise results.

Here’s the best lineup that we think David Moyes could select in order to avoid that.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Nottm Forest

Alphonse Areola; Vladimir Coufal, Nayef Aguerd, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Emerson Palmieri; Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse; Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Mohamed Kudus; Michail Antonio

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories