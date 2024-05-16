Honestly, at this point, Mauricio Pochettino might have been right when he said earlier this season that they are building something. He also claimed that very good things are coming. While Europa League qualification isn’t the most exciting and enthralling thing in the world, especially for a club like Chelsea that have won major trophies in mass, it is still a step in the right direction. Ahead of a Championship Sunday clash with AFC Bournemouth, it is within the grasp of the Blues.

Chelsea FC vs AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Championship Sun May 19, 4pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Chelsea FC Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 66% Draw 18% AFC Bournemouth 16%

PL Form: Chelsea WWWWD AFC Bournemouth LLWWL

PL Standing: Chelsea 6th, 60 pts AFC Bournemouth 11th 48 pts

UEL football is better than no continental competition at all, and finishing in the top six is much preferable to being on the second page of the standings. So maybe Poch is really starting something now.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs AFC Bournemouth

Djorde Petrovic; Malo Gusto, Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile, Marc Cucurella; Moises Caicedo, Conor Gallagher; Raheem Sterling, Cole Palmer, Christopher Nkunku; Nicolas Jackson

