West Ham midfielder Kalvin Phillips is not be eligible to play on Championship Sunday against his parent club, Manchester City. Even if the rules allowed it, he would almost certainly not feature anyway, as he’s battling a calf strain.

Championship Sunday FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. May 19, 4pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchestrer, UK

Starting XI Predictions Manchester City West Ham

Team News: Manchester City West Ham

PL Position, Form: Manchester City 2nd, 85 pts, WWWWW West Ham 9th, 52 pts, WLDLL

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 88% Draw 8% West Ham 4%

Irons Team News

Can’t name any, can you? Yes, Phillips is done as a Hammer, and he’s also like done as a Man City man too. We’ll see, this summer, where his career takes him next.

Elsewhere Nayef Aguerd will likely miss out here while Konstantinos Mavropanos is probably not going to be fit in time, either.

Said manager David Moyes a few days ago: “Unfortunately, we’ve still not got Dinos [Mavropanos] or Nayef [Aguerd] back, so they’re our main injury problems at the moment.”

