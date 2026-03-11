West Ham United are now level on points (28) with Nottingham Forest, who hold the final safety position in the Premier League table. However, the Tricky Trees hold the tie-breaker over the Hammers, because their goal differential is better than WHU by four (-15 vs -19). However, Irons boss Nuno Espirito Santo is right there, in striking distance of leading his current club past the one that sacked him earlier this season. And safety from relegation is at stake- what poetic justice that would be! Santo has three injury concerns for Saturday’s visit from Manchester City: Crysencio Summerville, Oliver Scarles and Adama Traore.

All of them face late fitness tests for this match, due to unspecified knocks.

Manchester City at West Ham United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. March 14, 8pm, London Stadium

Team News: Man City West Ham United

PL Position, Form: Man City 2nd, 60 pts, WWWWD West Ham 18th, 28 pts, WDDLW

Google Result Probability: Man City 57% Draw 22% West Ham 21%

West Ham United Team News

“Let’s assess him,” Santo said of Summerville over the weekend. “He felt a knock. I don’t know exactly what he has. It is concerning, but hopefully we recover with this moment of joy.” As for Scarles and Traore, Santo has not really given any detailed updates on either of them lately.

