Here we go- win and in they’re in. Regardless of what Arsenal FC do, or don’t do against Everton, a win over West Ham United gives Manchester City the Premier League title.

Credit to the Gunners, they took this race down to the final day. And credit to Liverpool for staying in the fight up until the final month.

Championship Sunday FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. May 19, 4pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Starting XI Predictions Manchester City West Ham United

Team News: Manchester City West Ham United

PL Position, Form: Manchester City 2nd, 85 pts, WWWWW West Ham 9th, 52 pts, WLDLL

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 88% Draw 8% West Ham 4%

City have a couple injury concerns, so we’ll see if Ederson and Kevin De Bruyne can be passed as fit in time to feature in time for this one. Otherwise the first team kind of just picks itself.

Man City Starting XI Prediction vs West Ham United

Stefan Ortega; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Josko Gvardiol; Rodri, Mateo Kovacic; Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva; Erling Haaland

