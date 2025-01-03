The last thing that West Ham United need right now is a serious injury to one of their key players. However, things do not look good for Jarrod Bowen. The last matchday was bad enough in that they got obliterated by Liverpool, 5-0, but it also saw Bowen get hurt, and it will be a while until he returns.

Man City vs West Ham FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Jan 4, 3pm, Etihad Stadium

Starting XI Predictions for Both Sides: go here

PL Position, Form: Man City 6th, 31 pts, DLLDW West Ham 13th, 23 pts, WDDWL

Google Result Probability: Man City 73% Draw 15% West Ham 12%

Team News for Both Sides

“Let’s see,” said manager Julen Lopetegui, earlier today. “He’s [not] going to be out for a few days for sure. Unfortunately for us, he has an injury, and now he has to recover. I prefer not to give a number of days, but we’ll see how things develop.”

Lopetegui also gave an update today on Lukasz Fabianski, and his concussion situation: “We have to wait ten days to fulfil the Premier League protocol, after that he will be ready to help us.”

Otherwise the situation remains the same with the Irons. Shifting over to City, not much as changed. The only real news to cover here concerns who has not YET been ruled out for this one.

Matheus Nunes and Ederson, both of which have undisclosed injuries, could be passed fit to feature here. Meanwhile John Stones (foot injury) could be cleared…but who knows?

The Stones situation seems to have a lot of obfuscation surrounding it.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories