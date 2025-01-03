Manchester City vs West Ham United Starting XI Predictions

Manchester City visits West Ham United in a matchup of two big money clubs that are vastly underperforming. Both managers, Pep Guardiola for City and Julen Lopetegui for West Ham, are under fire to a certain degree. Of course, the level of heat on each of their seats varies quite a bit. There is a vast disparity in job security between Lopetegui and Pep, but both men very much need a win right now.

Let’s get you caught up on all the “need to knows” for this one.

Man City vs West Ham FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Jan 4, 3pm, Etihad Stadium

Team News for both sides: go here

PL Position, Form: Man City 6th, 31 pts, DLLDW West Ham 13th, 23 pts, WDDWL

Google Result Probability: Man City 73% Draw 15% West Ham 12%

What does the strongest team possible look like for both sides? We’re guessing it might turn out something like this.

Starting XI Predictions

West Ham United

Alphonse Areola; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Max Kilman, Emerson; Tomas Soucek, Rodriguez; Mohammed Kudus, Lucas Paqueta, Crysencio Summerville; Nicklas Fullkrug

Manchester City

Stefan Ortega; Rico Lewis, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Josko Gvardiol; Mateo Kovacic; Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Savinho; Erling Haaland

