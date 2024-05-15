Will West Ham United win it for David Moyes on Championship Sunday? The Hammers wouldn’t just be getting a W for their outgoing manager, and themselves, they’d also be doing arsenal a huge favor, helping to give the Gunners an actual chance of winning the Premier League title on the very last day.

Championship Sunday FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. May 19, 4pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchestrer, UK

Starting XI Predictions Manchester City West Ham

Team News: Manchester City West Ham

PL Position, Form: Manchester City 2nd, 85 pts, WWWWW West Ham 9th, 52 pts, WLDLL

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 88% Draw 8% West Ham 4%

They would also be doing a solid for everyone who hates Man City, or is just simply sick of them. The Sky Blues are in frame to win their fourth straight league title, and sixth in the last seven.

That is New England Patriots and Alabama Crimson Tide level of fatiguing right there. All that stands in their way is Moyes coaching his final game with the east London club.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction at Man City

Alphonse Areola; Emerson Palmieri, Angelo Ogbonna, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal; Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse; Lucas Paqueta, Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen; Danny Ings

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

