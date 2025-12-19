It appears Manchester City forward Oscar Bobb is injured again. What a bummer for the young man. Bobb got hurt in the 2-0 EFL Cup quarterfinal win over Brentford last night.

“After 10-15 minutes, he complained about a muscular injury,” City manager Pep Guardiola said yesterday.

Man City vs West Ham FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. December 20th, 3pm, Etihad Stadium

Preview Material for Both Sides: Team News Starting XI Predictions

PL Position, Form: Man City 2nd, 34 pts, LWWWW West Ham 18th, 13 pts, DLDDL

Google Result Probability: Man City wins 80% Draw 12% West Ham wins 8%

Team News for Both Sides

Pep continued: “Apparently, it’s a muscular injury in the hamstring. Hopefully, he will come back soon.”

So we’ll just have to see about Bobb. Meanwhile Rodri, well, who knows about Rodri, his timeline always gets pushed back. Elsewhere Jeremy Doku is out until January 2. We covered that in more detail at this link.

Finally, Rayan Ait-Nouri (Algeria) and Omar Marmoush (Egypt) have departed for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Joining them at the tournament, from the West Ham side, are Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Congo) and El Hadji Malick Diouf (Senegal).

The only other major piece of Hammers team news is about Niclas Fullkrug. It appears that he’ll be likely returning this weekend.

“No major issues,” Irons boss Nuno Espirito Santo said.

“Niclas (Fullkrug) returned today to part of the session. For the game, we’re going to have everyone available, we hope.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

Related Posts via Categories