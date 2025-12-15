Tijjani Reijnders came in for Jeremy Doku after he suffered a lower leg injury last week. With that in mind, we think he’ll keep his spot in the first team for the League Cup quarterfinal vs Brentford FC. Omar Marmoush and Rayan Ait-Nouri will soon leave for AFCON, but before they do, they’re both supposed to be available in midweek here.

It remains to be seen if manager Pep Guardiola will select them or not however.

League Cup Quarterfinal FYIs

Manchester City vs Brentford FC

Kickoff: Wed. Dec. 17th, 7:30pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Manchester City Preview Material: Team News Predicted Starting XI

The lineup Guardiola selects here is expected to be not the strongest, not the weakest, so kind of “6-7!!!” Hey!!!

But no seriously, there should be some starters, some reserve players, and just overall a decent mix.

Manchester City Predicted Starting XI vs Brentford FC

James Trafford, Rico Lewis, Nathan Ake, Josko Gvardiol, Nico O’Reilly, Nico Gonzalez, Bernardo Silva, Tijjani Reijnders, Oscar Bobb, Rayan Cherki, Erling Haaland

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

