Man City Team News vs West Ham: Ederson, Kevin de Bruyne

Goalkeeper Ederson and midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne both exited early from Manchester City’s 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier today. Both Ederson (head/face) and De Bruyne (ankle/leg) got hurt, but were able to continue on, before eventually getting replaced.

Championship Sunday FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. May 19, 4pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Starting XI Predictions Manchester City West Ham

Team News: Manchester City West Ham

PL Position, Form: Manchester City 2nd, 85 pts, WWWWW West Ham 9th, 52 pts, WLDLL

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 88% Draw 8% West Ham 4%

Man City Team News

Both players have suffered through very injury-riddled seasons, and today they got subbed off, making them doubtful, at best, for Championship Sunday. Ederson was subbed for Stefan Ortega while De Bruyne was replaced by Jeremy Doku.

“Ederson did not have concussion, he had a problem with his eye,” said Guardiola, in regard to the situation that arose after Ederson collided heads with Cristian Romero.

“He could not see properly so the doctor said I should change. He [Stefan Ortega] is a world-class keeper. He’s an exceptional, exceptional keeper.”

As for the big Belgian in the middle of the park, he took a nasty kick to the shins.

“Kevin [De Bruyne] had a kick to the ankle and couldn’t run properly,” confirmed Pep.

It is sounding like De Bruyne is a doubt for this weekend while Ederson is most likely going to be ruled out.

