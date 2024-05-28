Timo Werner Extending His Stay at Tottenham Hotspur

Timo Werner, 28, is going to have his stay at Tottenham Hotspur extended. The German born striker, currently on his second spell with RB Leipzig, went out on loan to North London this past January. He is going to stick with Spurs for a bit longer, although not on a permanent basis.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, this is a done deal. This transaction is way past “Here We Go” status.

??? Official, exclusive story confirmed. Timo Werner will stay at Tottenham next season on new season-long loan from RB Leipzig. Spurs will cover Werner salary, as they will also have €15/16m buy option clause to sign Timo in June 2025. pic.twitter.com/cXnFx6H6Rq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2024

Spurs are said to have a purchase option for Werner, valued in the neighborhood of €15-17 million, but they will not exercise it at this time. This option is understood to be retained in the new contract extension, meaning THFC can exercise it in the summer of 2025. So they are not outright signing the former Chelsea man, but keeping him around for another year.

Timo Werner scored twice, in 13 appearances, for Spurs this season. According to Romano, Tottenham will continue looking at signing new forwards this summer. This need could become more pressing with Bryan Gil said to move on this summer.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

