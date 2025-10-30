In looking at the next round of Premier League fixtures, it’s safe to say which one stands out as the pick of the lot- Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur. It’s a spirited London derby that has certainly delivered, when it comes to entertainment value, and we most definitely expect that trend to continue on Saturday.

Surprisingly, it’s Tottenham who enter this clash looking down the table at their opponents, and by a noticeable disparity too. Well, sort of.

London Derby FYIs

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea FC

Kickoff: Sat. November 1, 6:30 pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Starting XI Predictions Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea FC

Win Probability: Draw 27% Tottenham Hotspur 35% Chelsea FC 38%

Spurs currently sit third while Chelsea are ninth, but there are just three points separating them. In other words, one result can turn that right around, at this point of the season when everyone is all bunched up together. Blues boss Enzo Maresca rested some key guys last night. He’ll bring them back in to the first team here.

Chelsea Predicted Starting XI at Tottenham Hotspur

Robert Sanchez; Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella; Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo; Neto, Andrey Santos, Alejandro Garnacho; Joao Pedro

