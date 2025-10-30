Welcome back to football Liam Delap. The young Chelsea striker saw his first action since August last night, having returned from injury to feature off the bench in the Blues’ 4-3 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the League Cup 4th round. Delap made the absolute least of his opportunity, picking up two yellow cards in just seven minutes, getting himself sent off and thus now suspended for the weekend London derby at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Delap picked up booking number one for taking Yerson Mosquera down to the playing surface. Yellow card number two was due to a very ill-advised challenge in the air on Emmanuel Agbadou.

London Derby FYIs

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea FC

Kickoff: Sat. November 1, 6:30 pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea FC

Win Probability: Draw 27% Tottenham Hotspur 35% Chelsea FC 38%

London Derby Team News

“For today we have a very a stupid red card, that was completely unnecessary, absolute it was a stupid foul, we can avoid that,” Maresca said of the gaffes made by Delap.

“I completely support and understand the red card like against Brighton and Manchester United that is difficult, but the red card against Nottingham and a red card today, we can avoid that and we have to avoid that.

“It’s embarrassing when it is a red card like today. It’s embarrassing. Two yellow cards in seven minutes. Both I think we can avoid.

“After the first yellow card I told him to four or five times ‘keep calm,’ but he’s a player when he is inside the pitch, probably he is playing the game for himself and he struggled to realize and to listen around him.”

Other than the Delap suspension, the Chelsea team news remains the same. Benoit Badiashile (muscular), Cole Palmer (groin), Dario Essugo (thigh) and Levi Colwill (torn ACL) remain sidelined while Mykhailo Mudryk remains suspended by the club.

Shifting gears to Tottenham, Archie Gray picked up a calf strain, and he’s a strong doubt here. Meanwhile Cristian Romero could make the matchday squad, if he’s passed fit.

“Cuti is on the pitch, no timeframe, but on the pitch,” Spurs boss Thomas Frank said on Tuesday.

He also gave updates on Solanke (ankle): “Dominic, steps forward, it’s step by step,” and Udogie (knee): “Destiny is on the pitch today as well. So, three steps forward” during the same session.

Both players are ruled out here, as are Ben Davies (thigh), Yves Bissouma (ankle/foot), James Maddison (torn ACL), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee) and Kota Takai (foot).

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

Related Posts via Categories