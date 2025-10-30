Tottenham Hotspur hosts Chelsea FC in a London derby that comes at a very quick turnaround for both sides. Both Chelsea and Spurs played last night in the League Cup’s fourth round, but with different results. The Blues raced out to a 3-0 lead at halftime at Wolves, and then successfully fended off a late, strong charge from the hosts to win 4-3 and advance through to the quarterfinals.

As for Tottenham, their League Cup campaign is now through, as Newcastle knocked them out with a 2-0 result last night.

London Derby FYIs

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea FC

Kickoff: Sat. November 1, 6:30 pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Starting XI Predictions Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea FC

Win Probability: Draw 27% Tottenham Hotspur 35% Chelsea FC 38%

They’ll look to bounce back here with what should be a very interesting and engaging league fixture. Here’s our best guess the most likely first team.

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting XI vs Chelsea

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Kevin Danso, Micky van de Ven, Djed Spence; Rodrigo Bentancur, Joao Palhinha; Mo Kudus, Lucas Bergvall, Xavi Simons; Randal Kolo Muani

