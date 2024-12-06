Second place Chelsea FC are not who you want to be facing when you need a get right game. Tottenham Hotspur, at least domestically, are really seeing their season go off the rails now. The injuries have piled up, and that is definitely taking a toll on the depth of this roster, and adversely effecting their results.

Not sure that big Ange can really right the ship or not, at this point.

London Derby FYIs

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea FC

Kickoff: Sun. December 8, 4:30 pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Starting XI Predictions Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea FC

Win Probability: Draw 24% Tottenham Hotspur 30% Chelsea FC 46%

Of course, a lot of what has gone wrong is not his fault. All he can do is give it his best, and we think that team looks like this.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Chelsea FC

Fraser Forster; Archie Gray, Pedro Porro, Radu Dragusin, Destiny Udogie; Dejan Kulusevski, Yves Bissouma, James Maddison; Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke, Heung-Min Son

