The Special One has decided his next destination. Jose Mourinho has led nine clubs in his managerial career, and now Fenerbahce, in the Turkish Super Liga, will be his tenth. According to multiple reports, Mourinho has already reached an agreement to take charge of Fenerbahce, on a two year deal.

Which is great for them, because we all know about Mourinho and his infamous “third season syndrome.”

Sacked by AS Roma five months ago, it was yet another bitter divorce between a club and the Portugese coach that didn’t even go a full three seasons. However, he did deliver a trophy for them, winning the 2021-22 UEFA Europa Conference League. He also took them to Europa League Final last season.

According to Sky Sports: “Mourinho is not yet in Istanbul but the paperwork is being finalized on an agreement that will include the option to extend his stay until the summer of 2027.” The deal as it stands would keep him in Turkey until June of 2026. Mourinho is a trophy machine, plain and simple.

He gets silverware; that is what he does.

Also, feuding, he does that too. He’s basically the Eminem/Slim Shady of football.

Both of his stints at Chelsea, as well as his time with Real Madrid, Porto and Inter Milan, were very well decorated. His time at Manchester United is less so, but honestly, he did decently well there considering what he had to work with.

Other than Tottenham Hotspur (where they have a 16 years and counting trophy drought), Mourinho has won every single place that he has gone. However, it is clear that his overall career is in decline. Proverbially, he’s lost a bit on his fastball, as his win percentage has steadily declined at each of the last five stops of his coaching career.

Sad, given how entertaining he is as a person, but completely true.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

