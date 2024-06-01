Former Chelsea Manager Antonio Conte Finalizes Move to Napoli

Friday saw the two men who once gave us one of the greatest Premier League feuds of all-time, Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho, finalize their moves to new clubs. Mourninho is headed to Fenerbahce (more on that here) while Conte is going to stay in his homeland, and manage another marquee Italian club in Napoli.

He signs a three year deal, with the final details figured out today, as confirmed by Sportitalia, Fabrizio Romano and Sky Sport Italia.

Antonio Conte, whose previous stops include Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea FC, Italy National Team, Atalanta, Juventus and Siena, among others. Antonio Conte will now lead the Azzurri, and it is going to be interesting to see how this all works out. Antonio Conte is known for wanting things his way, and publicly letting his bosses know exactly what he wants.

How is that going to fly with SSC Napoli Owner and President Aurelio de Laurentiis?

He’s also known for being a “my way or the highway” kind of guy.

We’d be surprised if this arrangement lasts the full three seasons. Hopefully, for his sake and everyone else involved, his tenure here goes a lot better than his stay at Tottenham did.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

