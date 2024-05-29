Former Chelsea, Spurs Boss Antonio Conte Taking Napoli Job

Antonio Conte could soon run out of places to manage. It looks like Napoli is up next for the fiery Italian, who most recently coached Inter Milan. Given the current trends in the game, i.e. big clubs spending less money to hire young up-and-comers, instead of splashing the cash on bigger brand name bosses, Conte could soon run out of destinations.

??? Napoli lawyers and Antonio Conte’s camp started reviewing all contracts today. Deal until June 2027, confirmed. Several points on structure of the deal being discussed, meanwhile Conte has decided his staff members. Nothing will be signed today, more to follow this week. pic.twitter.com/26q9zZOvgd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2024

How many more clubs are out there who could afford him?

Above is a tweet from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who indicates that we’re not at “here we go” time yet.

But we could be soon.

Conte, whose previous stops include Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea FC, Italy National Team, Atalanta, Juventus and Siena, among others.

Antonio Conte looks set to sign a three-year-deal to lead the Azzurri, and it is going to be interesting to see how this all works out. Conte is known for wanting things his way, and publicly letting his bosses know exactly what he wants.

How is that going to fly with SSC Napoli Owner and President Aurelio de Laurentiis?

He’s also known for being a “my way or the highway” kind of guy. We’d be surprised if this arrangement lasts the full three seasons.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

