The only all-big six clash of the weekend will see Chelsea head to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in what should be a high-scoring affair. Expect a lot of goals and open play between two London rivals, one of whom is very much in the Premier League title race.

Chelsea currently sit second in the table, seven points behind the bellwether Liverpool FC.

London Derby FYIs

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea FC

Kickoff: Sun. December 8, 4:30 pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea

Win Probability: Draw 24% Tottenham Hotspur 30% Chelsea 46%

Tottenham, on the other hand, are mid-table and fading fast. Their season is headed in the opposite/wrong direction. In terms of the first team that Blues boss Enzo Maresca may select here, we think he’ll make just two changes from the lineup that blew the doors off Southampton FC in midweek.

Renato Veiga and Jadon Sancho came in for Marc Cucurella and Noni Madueke respectively, so we think they’ll be involved from the off this time around.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Tottenham Hotspur

Robert Sanchez; Malo Gusto, Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill, Renato Veiga; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Jadon Sancho, Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto; Nicolas Jackson

