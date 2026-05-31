Arsenal News: Gabriel Magalhaes, Mikel Arteta, Thierry Henry

Yesterday saw Paris Saint-Germain become just the second team to ever win back-to-back Champions League titles after they rallied to beat Arsenal in a penalty shootout at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary. Arsenal central defender Gabriel Magalhães sailed the decisive penalty kick over the crossbar to give PSG a 4-3 win in the shootout after the teams finished tied 1-1 at the end of extra time.

Gabriel having sent his PK skyward (the first pen that he’s ever taken for Arsenal) has become a viral joke on social media.

We’ve seen a lot of stuff like this:

BREAKING: Gabriel’s penalty has been found and recovered in The Danube River in Budapest 😳 pic.twitter.com/pQE61NUNvP — The Footy Feed (@TheFootyFeed) May 30, 2026

However, the real story about the Gabriel miss isn’t the online comedy at his expense. It’s the empathy from his countryman and national teammate Marquinhos. The PSG star first went over to comfort Gabriel once the game ended, before he began celebrating with his teammates

For Arsenal, the wait continues for them to claim a first European Cup/Champions League title. They also reached the final in 2005-06, but fell to FC Barcelona 2-1. However, this past season was still a very special one, as they ended their 22-year Premier League title drought.

Instead of Marquinhos running to celebrate with his PSG teammates he runs straight up to Gabriel to give him a hug. Respect 🫡 Look at the linesman “trying” to stop Marquinhos. 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/jRPLYA3xHp — Tommo (@Only1tommo) May 30, 2026

And it was a massive season, individually, for manager Mikel Arteta. He established himself at a higher tier in 2025-26.

Club legend Thierry Henry put it into proper perspective, saying on CBS Sports’ postgame show: “This is not failure. That is a great season for Arsenal Football Club.”

Henry did some fine analyst work around this Champions League; before, after, during etc.

Go here for Henry’s take on: Importance of Kai Havertz in this UCL Final (he was certainly prescient on this) Contrasting Styles of Arsenal and PSG Arsenal Being Rewarded for their Faith in Mikel Arteta

By the way, Saturday really brought a lot of attention to just how many celebrities are Arsenal supporters, especially within in the music industry.

“We used to go to Arsenal from when we were seven years old.” Sir David Beckham is joined by rock legend and Arsenal fan, Sir Mick Jagger 🐐 Stream the Beckham & Friends Live altcast exclusively on @paramountplus 📺 pic.twitter.com/DTUJqYfCw5 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 30, 2026

Legendary frontman of the Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger is a classic example, as is Mike D. from the Beastie Boys

“If you step into a European football stadium, you’re in for life.” Beastie Boys legend Mike D shares how he became an Arsenal fan 🔴 Stream the Beckham & Friends Live altcast exclusively on @paramountplus 📺 pic.twitter.com/hbp1rK7qAR — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 30, 2026

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

Related Posts via Categories