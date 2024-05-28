The Sports Bank

News. Sports. Arts & Entertainment. Politics

Fabricio Bruno Set for West Ham Medical Ahead of £15m

By

Share

fabricio bruno

We now know who the first signing will be of the Julen Lopetegui era at West Ham United. Brazilian central defender Fabricio Bruno is set to make the switch from Flamengo for an agreed upon fee of £12.5m plus £2.5m in add-ons, according to The Guardian.

With an agreement in place, and transfer fee figured out, all that remains is the medical evaluation and paperwork finalization.

fabricio bruno

That might come a lot sooner than you would expect, especially for a center back who has never played for a club outside his homeland, and is now jetting off across the pond.

That’s because Bruno was not selected for the Brazil team that will compete in this summer’s Copa America.

Although he was part of the Brazil squad for the international period this March.

Also, since we’re talking about transfers, and a guy named Fabricio, we couldn’t help but include a tweet from Fabrizio. See the X post above for more.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports BankHe’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of AmericaHis past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.