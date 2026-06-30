Things have taken a dramatic turn, for the positive, when it comes to the Marcus Rashford situation at Manchester United. As tomorrow is July 1, it means, contractually, his FC Barcelona loan is officially over and he’s back at his parent club of United. So now he’s “back” at MUFC (but in some ways he never left), and he may not be sold after all.

Not only could Rashford not be sold, but he might not go out on loan again this upcoming season either.

🚨 Manchester United had direct contact with Rashford camp, amicable talks with #MUFC. Man Utd open to welcoming Rashford back to training and Marcus open to start pre-season under Carrick. No guarantee he stays yet with eventual bids to be considered later on but important… pic.twitter.com/daWNXNgGy1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2026

According to multiple reports, Rashford and his camp had positive talks with the club, and that could be enough to see him re-integrated into the team. It means he could see out his contract, which runs until the end of the 2027-2028 season. So we could be spared a tedious transfer saga here, after all.

Finding a buyer is/was going to be a tall task anyway, once Barcelona declined their option to turn their loan arrangement into a permanent deal.

After the Catalan club signed Anthony Gordon in late May, you kind of knew that there was no place for Rashford with them.

Rashford, currently with England at the World Cup in America, makes approximately £325,000 per week, and that works out to about £15.6 million per year. Getting another club to take on those wages is challenging to say the least.

However, it may just be best for all involved that he comes back into the squad, and occupies his place on the left flank again.

Rashford fell out of favor during the Erik ten Hag era, and he was never really a part of the Ruben Amorim era.

However, the Michael Carrick era is a fresh new start, and that could be exactly what he needs.

And according to the Manchester Evening News: “United are fine with the possibility of Rashford returning for pre-season after the World Cup, and Michael Carrick suggested the door was open to his reintroduction when he spoke at a press conference last season.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.