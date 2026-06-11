Earlier today, Manchester United officially released their list of players who are now leaving the club, and it includes the likes of Jadon Sancho (we covered that one earlier in a post at this link), Tyrell Malacia and Casemiro, among others. None of those three are/were a surprise, of course, so the real question is where are they headed next? Also, some Marcus Rashford news broke today, so we’ll cover that as well, here in Manchester United Transfer Talk.

Casemiro now has broad terms in place with Inter Miami. Still some logistical hurdles to navigate, including compensation to LA Galaxy, who hold the Brazilian’s MLS discovery rights.🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/JP7f21E76u — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 8, 2026

According to two transfer experts/respected journalists (Fabrizio Romano also reported this, in addition to Ben Jacobs) the next destination will be Inter Miami CF of Major League Soccer.

Having already played with one of the two players in the current active player G.O.A.T. discussion (Cristiano Ronaldo, when the two were at Real Madrid together), he now looks to play with Lionel Messi, the other half of the G.O.A.T. debate.

It has been speculated that Casemiro, 34, is in frame to move to Inter Miami for some time. However, he also had been previously linked with a transfer to the Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, for a Ronaldo reunion.

Casemiro will likely wait to make the Miami move official, and do after Brazil duty at the World Cup concludes.

As for Marcus Rashford, well, he wants to stay at FC Barcelona, and the Catalan club might want to keep him. However, they don’t want to do so, unless the price is right.

Barca are not interested in activating the €30 million ($34.8m) option that would convert the loan deal into a permanent one.

🚨 BREAKING: Barcelona will NOT pay €30m buy option clause for Marcus Rashford, expiring in 5 days. Rashford formally set to return to Man United but Barça remain open to new solutions, like another loan deal. ❗️ Barça are open to discuss again if #MUFC open doors. 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/XiF95KGiLG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2026

And with that, his loan terms will expire and he would then return to Manchester United, at least from a contractual standpoint. Technically, as ESPN put it:

“Barça have until June 15, as originally revealed by ESPN in April, to tell United if they want to commit to the deal, which is payable in three installments of €10m.”

So unless an abrupt shift comes at the midnight hour, Rashford would technically become a United player again, and that could be awkward for all involved.

Of course, another arrangement with Barcelona could still be worked out.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.