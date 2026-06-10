Jadon Sancho had an absolutely disastrous half-decade spell at Manchester United, but now it is officially over. The English winger will undoubtedly go down as one of the club’s worst-ever signings, but as of Wednesday, he’s now a free agent. United confirmed his departure, via a club statement that reads in part:

“Jadon Sancho arrived at Old Trafford in 2021 and was also part of the 2023 Carabao Cup-winning side. The winger played 83 times for the club before he returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan and also made temporary moves to Chelsea and Aston Villa.”

The Villa loan did not turn into a permanent deal, so now he’s available on a free. Sancho did win silverware with Villa this past season as they claimed the Europa League title. He also got to hoist a trophy with Chelsea, the previous season, as they won the Conference League in 2024-25.

And while Chelsea loaned him with an obligation-to-buy clause, the permanent move to Chelsea never happened, as the west London club instead elected to pay the hefty penalty fee to get out of the transfer fee agreement they signed with United.

Reportedly, Chelsea were just not willing to meet the salary demands that Jadon Sancho had set.

Sancho’s loan spell with Dortmund, the team United bought him from in 2021, was somewhat successful, with his contributing to a side that went to the Champions League Final.

However, he was simply disaster class at United, only scoring 12 times in total, and registering just six assists in those 83 appearances.

Considering that he cost an astronomical £73 million (€85m, $99.98m), he can’t be regarded as anything else but a major flop. This signing feels like even more of a disaster when you consider the hype that preceded it. Before he moved over from Dortmund in 2021, you had two full summers of tedious transfer sagas preluding the deal.

As for what’s next, maybe a Dortmund return could be in the cards. Or he perhaps moves to a more mid-table side like Crystal Palace or Brentford. Wherever he goes, Sancho will likely need to take a paycut, as his stock has really dropped pretty low right now.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.