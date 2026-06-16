Monday was the deadline for FC Barcelona to activate the buy option on Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, but the Catalan club took a hard pass. For €30 million, Barcelona had the option to convert Rashford’s 2025-26 season-long loan arrangement into a full permanent transfer deal.

They did not do so, and this development was obviously inevitable, once they signed Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United for £69.3 million ($93 million) in late May. So what’s next for Marcus Rashford?

Well, we do know two clubs that he won’t be joining. Rashford may be a native Mancunian, but his days at United are through, despite the managerial switch and his apparently having re-found his form in Catalonia.

According to an ESPN report, United have set a £40m price tag on him, but that release clause comes with a big caveat (two actually) as Manchester City or Liverpool are blocked activating it.

Rashford can go anywhere else, including other clubs in England, other than the two local rivals.

Although, as ESPN FC point out, United rarely does business with either of these clubs anyway, highlighting in the article how

“No player has moved directly between United and Liverpool since the 1960s and traffic between United and City has also been limited over the years, with no major player crossing the Mancunian divide since Carlos Tevez left Old Trafford for the Etihad in 2009.”

As for Rashford’s next destination, well, his time at Barcelona went much better than his loan spell at Aston Villa did, and that is attracting more suitors now of course. Currently with the England National team at the 2026 World Cup, Rashford will then go on extended holiday once the Three Lions cup campaign concludes.

After that, he’ll be due back at MUFC, so hopefully, for all involved, his club future will be sorted before then. Otherwise things could get pretty awkward.

Its best for everyone that we don’t see a tedious transfer saga with Rashford this summer.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.