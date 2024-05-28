Mason Greenwood Drawing Interest from Borussia Dortmund

Mason Greenwood has officially said his goodbyes to Getafe, where he won the club’s player of the year award. He is now, technically, a Manchester United player again. However, you will never see him play again in a Red Devils shirt, and oit remains to be seen where he plies his trade next.

There have been reports in Germany suggesting that Borussia Dortmund would be willing to take Mason Greenwood on loan this season.

Dortmund Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl was asked about this narrative, earlier today at the club’s local media day for the Champions League Final coming up on Saturday. He refused to confirm or deny interest in the potential Greenwood acquisition, prompting only more speculation.

“I don’t want to talk about any rumors now at the moment because it makes no sense,” Kehl told the media.

“Let’s play that final on Saturday.

“Of course we do have our plans for the next season and of course we discuss many scenarios, but nothing for today. Let’s focus, let’s anticipate that match on Saturday and then we’ll see how we move on.”

Asked specifically if Greenwood is a player that BVB rate/value, Kehl responded: “I don’t want to talk about that now.”

Greenwood, 22, had not played football for over a year and a half, but showcased impressive form this season. He has indeed turned his career around, and in doing so, reportedly drawn some interest from additional clubs, including Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

A move to BVB would be fascinating, especially given the context. BVB, who sold Jadon Sancho to United in the summer of 2021, took him back on loan for the second half of this season. Will Sancho complete a return, on a permanent basis to Signal Iduna Park?

And if Mason Greenwood moves over and joins him, you now have an automatic storyline in the Yellow and Blacks final third.

Their attack will then include two United forwards with well-documented off-the-field problems, who then saw their careers at Old Trafford derailed because of it.

