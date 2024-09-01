Role of Jadon Sancho at Chelsea Revealed by Enzo Maresca

Jadon Sancho is officially a member of Chelsea FC! The English winger was unveiled before the home crowd today ahead of their score draw with Crystal Palace. The very polarizing forward moves over on a loan-to-buy deal, which includes a stipulation for Chelsea to make the move a permanent one next summer.

Sancho is set to be deployed in a manner that will see him line up on the left hand side in the final third.

Jadon Sancho unveiled to the Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge! ? pic.twitter.com/mqFJNutwfx — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 1, 2024

After the match, Maresca discussed why the southwest London club acquired Sancho, and where they envision him playing, specifically. “Jadon is a player, he is here because we like that kind of player — especially against a low block like today,” Maresca said.

“With these kind of games, we have five, six or seven chances here. There are not many teams that can do something to win the game.”

Other than Borussia Dortmund, Sancho has had a history of major attitude problems everywhere he’s been (both Manchester clubs, England national team). He has clashed with his coaches at all those other stops, so we’ll see if the pattern continues at Stamford Bridge?

Or maybe, this will be the place where he truly lives up to his hype and potential?

