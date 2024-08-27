Once again, Chelsea FC are the most interesting team of the summer transfer window. Not saying they’re winning the window, or losing it for matter. But they’re the busiest for sure. In this edition of Chelsea transfer talk, we cover the likes of Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell, Jadon Sancho and David Datro Fofana.

So much Blues transfer talk to do today that we actually need a second edition, and in that piece we’ll cover Romelu Lukaku, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Mike Penders.

When is going to happen with Sterling and Chilwell?

Enzo Maresca has made it clear that in his reinvention of Chelsea, there is no place for either of them. Well, take a look at Manchester United, where they have a high-priced, overrated English player who does not fit in with their club either, and that’s Jadon Sancho.

So why not do an outcast for outcast swap?

It remains to be seen how this will all be done- will it be a swap? With which players being swapped? Or in separate deals perhaps? But a strongly sourced report from the Telegraph (h/t Yahoo) claims that United are in contact with Sterling’s camp over an 11th hour of the window deal.

Multiple reports claim that Sterling is interested in the switch to United too.

What’s interesting about this is how both Sterling and Sancho, two English wingers/attacking midfielders that seem to think they’re higher quality players than what most coaches and scouts would rate them, have also been linked with a move to Juventus this week too!

As for Chilwell, according to Graeme Bailey, United are interested in signing him too. Makes sense as they currently have a full blow injury crisis at the position he plays, left back. The Hard Tackle has more at this link.

Finally, David Datro Fofana, a talented young player but a casualty of the Chelsea numbers game, due to Clearlake Capital and Todd Boehly having built a grotesquely over-bloated in sized squad, needs a new home.

? After Kepa deal signed and Lukaku all sealed, Chelsea keep working on other solutions for several players including David Datro Fofana. Fofana currently training with U21 squad and available on the market with talks to follow in the next days. Chelsea, exploring solutions. pic.twitter.com/IE1ZZXDZ2i — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2024

As you can see in the tweet from Fabrizio Romano above, the west Londoners are working on it. Bummer that he has to train with the U21s! That doesn’t seem right!

