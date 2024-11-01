There is no doubt what the main storyline is Manchester United world this week- regime change! Ruben Amorim has been officially announced by Manchester United Football Club as the new men’s first team head coach, and he’s expected to officially start on Nov. 11, which means his first game in charge would come after the November international break. His new contract, once signed, would keep him at the club until June 2027. In the meantime, i.e. the next three games, Ruud van Nistelrooy will remain in charge, obviously on a caretaker basis.

Congratulations to Ruben Amorim, who is a Jose Mourinho protege, of sorts.

Chelsea FC at Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday November 3, 4:30 BST, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea FC Manchester United

Team News: Chelsea FC Manchester United

Premier League Standing: Chelsea FC 5th, 17 pts Manchester United 14th, 11 pts

Google Result Probability: United 37% Draw 26 Chelsea 37%

Prediction: Chelsea 2, Manchester United 1

