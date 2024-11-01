Sunday’s upcoming game at Manchester United provides a bit of a test for Chelsea FC. They will look to sustain the good form that they have started the season with against a side that might be feeling the good vibes of the “new manager bounce.” Is that a real thing?

Will it fuel the home crowd at the Theatre of Dreams? Enough to help them defeat side that is a up in them in the standings by a full page.

Chelsea FC at Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday November 3, 4:30 BST, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea FC Manchester United

Team News: Chelsea FC Manchester United

Premier League Standing: Chelsea FC 5th, 17 pts Manchester United 14th, 11 pts

Google Result Probability: United 37% Draw 26 Chelsea 37%

Chelsea have plenty of motivation here too, having just been bounced by Newcastle United, from the League Cup, in midweek. The Blues also have the advantage of being a much more fit squad. Omari Kellyman is their injury concern right now, and that’s not really a whole lot to worry about.

Predicted Chelsea FC Starting XI at Manchester United

Robert Sanchez; Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Malo Gusto; Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia; Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto; Nicolas Jackson

Prediction: Chelsea FC 2, Manchester United 1

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

