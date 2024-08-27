It’s really interesting to see this idea of a Raheem Sterling for Jadon Sancho swap deal gain traction. Both are English international wing players, or attacking midfield men that seemingly regard themselves as higher quality players than what most coaches and scouts rate them, and thus both are outcasts at their current clubs.

And in another coincidence, both Sterling and Sancho have been linked with a move to Juventus in the past few days as well.

And just in case you missed it, here is a link to more on why Raheem Sterling doesn’t fit in at Chelsea. And thus, naturally, here is the link to how and why Jadon Sancho is out of the mix at Man United. So can this happen? After all the window closes in just three days!

The New York Times/The Athletic has more over at this link.

There’s another wrinkle of course, in Ben Chilwell. Graeme Bailey indicates United are interested in signing him too. Makes sense as both of their top two choices at the position are out right now. Luke Shaw, the starter, is once again injured and he’s far too unreliable, fitness wise, to be the answer tat left back any more.

Meanwhile Tyrell Malacia hasn’t played in over a year, due to injury.

The Hard Tackle has more on Chilwell drawing United’s interest.

Also, big news on the imminent signing of Manuel Ugarte- we’ll cover that in another post, shortly.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

