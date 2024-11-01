The biggest match of the Premier League weekend features “a Jose Mourinho Cup” of sorts, as Manchester United host Chelsea FC clash. Just in case you’re wondering what that featured image is, it’s actually from state of Michigan, in the good old USA. There are towns named Manchester and Chelsea in the Great Lakes State, and they just happen to be right next to each, so how fun!

Ruben Amorim, who was mentored is some ways by Mourinho, is officially set to take the reigns later this month. That was just announced earlier today.

Chelsea FC at Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday November 3, 4:30 BST, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea FC Manchester United

Team News: Chelsea FC Manchester United

Premier League Standing: Chelsea FC 5th, 17 pts Manchester United 14th, 11 pts

Google Result Probability: United 37% Draw 26 Chelsea 37%

But for now, United club legend Ruud van Nistelrooy remains in charge on a caretaker basis, for this the second of the four games that he’s expected to be leading the way. Let’s take a look at who he might select in his first team here

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Chelsea FC

Andre Onana; Diogo Dalot, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui; Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, Bruno Fernandes; Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund

Prediction: Chelsea 2, Manchester United 1

Sorry, United supporters, I just do not see them pulling this off here.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories