Ruben Amorim Set to Become Next Manchester United Manager

According to multiple reports, Ruben Amorim is set to become the next Manchester United manager. While Ruud van Nistelrooy will remain in charge, as interim boss, for the Leicester City Carabao Cup clash tomorrow, the plan is to get Amorim in line for the Premier League clash against Chelsea this weekend.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that an agreement has already been reached in principle, with Amorim, and that United will exercise his Sporting CP buyout.

?? BREAKING: Manchester United are set to pay €10m exit clause for Rúben Amorim to become new manager, here we go! Sporting confirm formal communication received from #MUFC for Amorim to be appointed. Amorim has already said yes to Man Utd proposal and project. pic.twitter.com/v17tR1oqlm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 29, 2024

You knew, ever since Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS took over that this day would come. Unless Erik ten Hag suddenly and astoundingly won major trophies en masse, Ratcliffe/INEOS were going to replace him, with “their guy,” and clearly they have had a plan for the Portugese magnifico, for awhile now.

They’re moving fast to get this regime change in order, having obviously pegged Amorim as the replacement for some time.

?? Contract, project and details of the agreement between Rúben Amorim and Man United are 100% in place. He’s the man wanted by all those who are involved in the management area. Negotiations underway with Sporting to find a solution for Amorim’s exit. pic.twitter.com/5iAp3eCman — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 29, 2024

Also, as you can see from the featured image here, Amorim, 39, has been around MUFC before. He previously interned for Jose Mourinho, and came to visit The Special One when he was in charge at Old Trafford. So you have some continuity here.

