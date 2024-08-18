Manchester United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe summed up the severe issues with Old Trafford is a poignant and hilarious way. He referred to leaking roof as “the third-highest waterfall in Britain.” Ratcliffe has appointed “The Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force” (of which Gary Neville is a part) to explore potential solutions, and their initial conclusions found that building a new stadium would be a superior option than redeveloping the existing venue.



World re-known football insider David Ornstein appeared on NBC Sports today, and he provided the latest updates on the situation.

“The idea of staying would have so many complications, logistically,” said Ornstein. “Not the least of which is where Man United would play.

“The SoFi Stadium has been visited by Man United and they have taken inspiration from what they have done there under the Kroenke family. It’s going to cost a huge amount of money. Where is that money going to come from?

“Largely United, in the private purse, but also some public funding.”

Ornstein went on to say that staying on the same site, and renovating, would cost over 1 billion GBP.

Meanwhile building a new venue on the same Old Trafford complex grounds would be four billion pounds, minimum, and that Ratcliffe prefers that option. Of course, this decision isn’t final, and Ratcliffe and company could still decide to go in another direction.

United lost to Arsenal, in a preseason friendly, at SoFi just last month. The home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, it is considered one of the best all around sporting venues in the entire world.

That’s not just because of the stadium itself, but also the real estate that surrounds it.

The mixed use commercial areas add additional revenue streams to the two clubs that serve as the main tenants.

Added Ornstein: “it’s likely to be a six year project, so we’re not going to see it any time soon.”

Club legend Andy Cole visited Sofi, and he was awed by the experience. He sees the parallels in Manchester.

“What left the biggest impression on me is how the stadium has been central to the rise of Inglewood,” Cole said to Sky Sports. “I have been coming to LA for years and that area of the city was never previously somewhere you would choose to go as a visitor.

“To see how it has become such a thriving neighbourhood, with the SoFi at the heart of it, is an inspirational example of inner-city regeneration.

“I don’t draw this comparison lightly, but you can see a parallel with the opportunity back home in Manchester. A new or redeveloped stadium at Old Trafford could be the focal point for revitalisation of the surrounding area.

“Manchester United fans and everyone in the north of England deserves a truly world-class stadium, and SoFi sets the standard to aim for.

“This is the kind of arena the best players in the world want to be playing in and fans want to be experiencing.”

United are fortunate enough to have all the land they need, to pull this off, already available to them. That’s a huge advantage that most clubs/franchises don’t have.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

