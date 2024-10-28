The Ruud van Nistelrooy era (at least on a caretaker basis) officially begins at Manchester United. His first match in charge, on an interim basis, comes Wednesday when Leicester City come to town. And for this League Cup Round of 16 affair, United have a brand new fitness concern- Noussair Mazraoui, as the full-back was forced off due to injury, in the shock (was it though?) loss to West Ham United.

He joins a very long list of injured players for Van Nistelrooy to be concerned with.

Leicester City at Manchester United FYIs

Competition: EFL Cup Round of 16

Kick: Wed. Oct 30, 7:45pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

How They Got Here: Man United- Beat Barnsley 7-0 (third round)

Leicester City- beat Tranmere Rovers 4-0 (second round), Beat Walsall 3-0 on penalties, 0-0 FT (third round)

Man United Team News

Kobbie Maino and Leny Yoro should be back some time after the November internationals, while Harry Maguire could return or week or so ahead of them. Mason Mount remains out indefinitely. Are Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw ever going to play for the team again? That’s not really much of a joke anymore.

It’s starting to become an actual fair question, considering how many times the club has moved the goalposts back on the chronically injured left backs.

